Conceptual rendering of Super 8 motel expansion. (City of Kelowna)

Conceptual rendering of Super 8 motel expansion. (City of Kelowna)

Super 8 Motel expansion plans check in with Kelowna council

A new five-storey, 48-room building planned for next to existing motel on Hwy 97

Expansion plans for the Super 8 Motel on Highway 97 near Commerce Avenue will be in front of city council on Nov. 21.

Developers want to build a new five-storey, 48-room building to be built next to the existing motel, which has 62 rooms. The new building would include a spa and pool.

A portion of the existing property would need to be rezoned to make way for the expansion.

Super 8 is a subsidiary of Wyndam Hotels and Resorts and has over 2,000 locations worldwide.

City staff is recommending support for the project.

READ MORE: Kelowna council approves rezoning for large apartment complex on Harvey Ave.

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City CouncilCity of KelownadevelopmentHighway 97HotelsRezoning

Previous story
2 Quebec men in court today for allegedly killing animals at safari park
Next story
Human remains linked to 30-year-old homicide found in northern B.C.

Just Posted

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Millionaires in Switzerland

Former B.C. health-care workers have taken the province to court over vaccine mandates. (File photo)
Interior Health top doc says mask mandate not needed – yet

Bylaw enforcement reported an increase in illegal overnight camping between July and September 2022. (Black Press file photo)
Golden sees increase in illegal overnight camping

Trail RCMP
Kootenay man arrested for voyeurism at Beaver Valley Arena