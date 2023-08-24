SummerGate Winery in Summerland opened up its doors to help those affected by recent wildfires in the region. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

SummerGate Winery in Summerland opened up its doors to help those affected by recent wildfires in the region. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Summerland winery opened its doors to fire evacuees

Trailer parking and horse pens were made available at SummerGate Winery

When wildfires resulted in evacuation alerts and evacuation orders in the Okanagan Valley, a Summerland winery offered to host people who had been displaced.

SummerGate Winery offered to reconfigure the property on Prairie Valley Road to accommodate up to 50 recreational vehicles with services. A neighbour offered the use of a bed and breakfast and a vacant in-law suite.

READ ALSO: McDougall Creek wildfire: More evacuation orders rescinded in West Kelowna

READ ALSO: UPDATE: More growth expected as Crater Creek wildfire near Keremeos crosses border

Gillian Stohler, winemaker at the SummerGate Winery said the winery also had three pens for horses.

During this evacuation, some of those displaced from West Kelowna stopped for food and drink at the winery, but nobody took the winery up on the offer of a place to stay.

Stohler said individuals and businesses in Summerland offered help to those who had been affected by the wildfires.

“We’re so fortunate to live in such a great place where everyone’s willing to open their doors,” she said.

To report a typo, email:
newsroom@summerlandreview.com.


newsroom@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023SummerlandWinery

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Maui County sues utility, alleging negligence in fires that ravaged Lahaina
Next story
Glenmore Road reopens for the return home after Walroy Lake

Just Posted

Kelowna restaurant Beet'n Boos is closing its doors at the end of August. (Beet'n Boos Bistro and Catering/Facebook)
Community call out to support Okanagan restaurant industry amid wildfire crisis

(file photo)
Daytime flights coming back to Kelowna airport

Pacific Western Transportation is conducting a research study to determine whether a new bus service is needed in Golden. (Pacific Western Transportation photo)
Survey reveals high demand for new bus service in Golden

The Canadian Red Cross is encouraging those displaced from the wildfires to register with them. (File Photo)
Wildfire evacuees encouraged to register with Canadian Red Cross