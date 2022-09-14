Okanagan Crush Pad in Summerland is offering a crowdfunding investment opportunity through FrontFundr. (Okanagan Crush Pad image)

Okanagan Crush Pad in Summerland is offering a crowdfunding investment opportunity through FrontFundr. (Okanagan Crush Pad image)

Summerland winery launches crowdfunding opportunity

Okanagan Crush Pad working with FrontFundr on ownership project

A winery in Summerland has launched a crowdfunding ownership opportunity.

Okanagan Crush Pad is working with FrontFundr, a Canadian online equity crowdfunding platform, to enable members of the wine-loving public a chance to own a winery.

READ ALSO: Summerland winery appoints chief executive officer

READ ALSO: Summerland winery joins international industry climate action group

“We are offering a higher level of engagement for Canadian wine lovers above the standard wine club model,” says Okanagan Crush Pad founder Christine Coletta.

“Wine attracts people who are very interested in how it is made, the land the wines come from, and the people who craft each vintage. We have been listening to what people really want, and at the heart of it, they want a deeper connection, and to share in the rewards.”

Until recent changes to Canada’s regulatory guidelines, shareholders had to be “Accredited Investors” with a high income or net worth. This shut out many people, including those pursuing wine education or seeking micro-investments in companies.

The crowdfunding opportunity is online at www.frontfundr.com/okanagancrushpad.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC WineSummerlandWinery

Previous story
R. Kelly convicted on many counts, acquitted of trial fixing
Next story
B.C. communities want a slice of $150 million Purdue Pharma Canada settlement

Just Posted

John MacLean (CSRD)
Columbia Shuswap Regional District welcomes new administrator

FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2012 file photo Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II escorted by British Foreign Secretary William Hague, unseen, tours The Foreign and Commonwealth Office during an official visit which is part of her Jubilee celebrations in London. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, has died. She was 96. Buckingham Palace made the announcement in a statement on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool, File)
Town of Golden to close facilities Sept. 19

RMSD6 logo
Three names put forward for school trustee election

File photo.
2 dead in vehicle incident east of Golden last night