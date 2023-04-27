Summerland dog heading to New York show

Jerry, a pug bred and owned by Carole Walker of Summerland, will be in New York at a prestigious dog show in early May. (Contributed)

A dog owned by a Summerland breeder is headed to New York to be shown at an international dog show.

Carole Walker of Hyclass Pugs is showing her pug Jerry at the Westminster Dog Show in New York, May 6, 8 and 9.

The show has been held every year in New York and is a way of identifying breeding stock for future generations.

Jerry, also known as Am/Cdn Grand Champion Hyclass Whole Lotta’ Shakin’ Goin‘ On, is the only pug entered from Canada and will compete against 28 other grand champion pugs from across the the United States and beyond.

There are only 63 other breeds of dogs accepted from Canada.

Jerry will turn two years old just days before the show begins, but the Westminster Dog Show will not be his first experience in the show circuit.

When he was five months old, he won Best Baby Puppy in All Breed Show, Best Baby Puppy in Pug Specialty and four Best Baby Puppies at his first show.

Walker says Jerry loved the show ring.

He has been shown in British Columbia and Alberta at several shows from May to November, 2022 and was named No. 1 Pug In Breed points in Canada. He also won other honours including Best of Breed in the Regional Pug Specialty in Chilliwack and Best of Breed at the National Pug Specialty in Toronto.

He was handled part-time by Walker and also by Courtney Penner of Chilliwack. Penner has since moved to Jasper, Georgia, where she continues to work in show dog handling.

Jerry has also been entered in shows in the United States.

He was entered in the Royal Canin International Show in Florida, in January, where he obtained his American Championship with three consecutive five-point wins.

An American Championship is a prerequisite for entering the Westminster show , but also it was a lottery draw, as show organizers only take 2,500 entries from all the breeds applying.

If Jerry can win Best Of Breed over all the other pug entries and advance to the Toy Group, it will be televised, but Walker says just entering and having the opportunity to participate in such a show is a dream come true.

“He is an amazing ambassador for the breed,” she said. “He loves the show ring and presents himself like he’s the only dog, the judge should be looking at. He loves Courtney, who always has him in top condition, be it his coat, his physical or his emotional state.”

Walker has raised dogs since 1984 and has shown various breeds throughout the year.

Jerry is a fifth-generation pug, bred and raised by Walker.

