Summerland council rejects large 48-slip dock

Application was for dock that could accommodate 48 boats at Trout Creek housing development

An application to construct a large dock at a lakefront housing development in Summerland will not proceed.

At the Summerland council meeting on July 18, council voted to deny the application for a 48-slip dock at the property.

The proposal was for a T-shaped dock, extending 127.1 metres from shore and with the top bar of the T measuring 123.7 metres. The length was requested because the water in the area is shallow.

While the size of the dock is unprecedented in the Trout Creek area of Summerland, the strata development on Landry Crescent is large, with 45 units.

READ ALSO: 45-unit beachfront development gets nod from Summerland council

READ ALSO: Long docks approved at Summerland lakefront development

Prior to the meeting, Summerland council had received three letters from neighbouring property owners, all in support of the proposed dock. Summerland’s Advisory Planning Commission also supported the proposal at the commission’s June 30 meeting.

However, members of council had concerns about the dock.

Coun. Erin Trainer brought forward the motion to deny the application.

“I think that 48 boat slips are too much,” she said, adding that the dock would resemble a mini marina. She also said there are environmental concerns and potential issues with fuel, noise and congestion.

“We have a responsibility to look after the lake and to look after the environment there and to look after the people that live in Trout Creek,” she said

Mark Koch of Kerkoff Develop Build, the developer of the project, said the dock is a partnership proposal with the Penticton Indian Band. In addition, he said the developer has worked with the neighbouring properties.

“The dock proposed is certainly an integral part of the project,” he said. “The goal here is to ensure the boats are kept in an appropriate and safe way.”

Coun. Richard Barkwill also supported the application to deny the dock application.

“We’ve reached the limit on what this lake and our area can sustain, and what the people of Summerland would like to see,” he said.

Coun. Janet Peake said the proposal is too large for Summerland.

“I feel that our community has felt that this is an overbuilt structure for this particular waterway,” she said. “I certainly think that a dock at 48 units is far too large a construction for infrastructure on the water, and I don’t think our community wants to see that.”

Coun. Doug Patan said the application should proceed to a public hearing. This would allow professionals and members of the public to speak about the proposal.

“We need to listen to our community,” he said. “I really don’t want to make my decision until we hear from the registered professionals.”

Mayor Doug Holmes said the dock is large and extends too far into the public area of Okanagan Lake. He added that he had concerns about bringing forward the dock proposal after the rest of the development had already been approved.

“When we have a development, we need to know what the whole thing’s going to look like,” he said

Coun. Marty Van Alphen also said he did not support the application to allow this dock.

The motion to deny was carried, with Patan opposed.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

OkanaganSummerlandWater