Summerland author’s book examines fly fishing

Dennis Grant explains the intricacies of fly fishing, including equipment, casting and knot tying

Dennis Grant has had a lifelong love of fly fishing.

The angler, who now lives in Summerland, has recently written and published a book of some of his fishing memories and with plenty of fishing advice.

In his book, Life with a Fly Rod, published this year, Grant describes his experiences with fly fishing, which began when he was growing up in Nova Scotia.

He also explains the intricacies of fly fishing, including fishing equipment, casting techniques, knot tying and some of the various flies available for fishing. There are plenty of photographs and diagrams to illustrate fishing techniques.

Grant and his wife Verlie own and operate the Okanagan Fly Casting School in Summerland, and earlier they operated the Atlantic Fly Fishing School, teaching more than 3,500 prospective fly fishers in Nova Scotia.

The 140-pagebook is available online through Amazon.ca. Grant will also sell copies locally and is planning to hold a book signing event in Summerland in late May.

