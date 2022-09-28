Summer sticking around: Vernon breaks 55-year-old heat record

It was the warmest Sept. 27 on record with a high of 27.3 C

Tuesday was a record-breaking day for heat in Vernon.

Environment Canada meteorologist Alyssa Charbonneau confirmed yesterday was the hottest Sept. 27 on record in Vernon with a temperature of 27.3 C. The previous high was 26.1 set in 1967.

Summer appears to be hanging on with temperatures above the seasonal average across the southern Interior, and the warmth is expected to continue into October.

“While temperatures have cooled off a little bit from yesterday we are still expecting warmer than normal temperatures to continue right through the week and even into the beginning of next week,” Charbonneau said.

The meteorologist said a strong ridge of high pressure is sitting over B.C., warming Vernon’s usual average high of 16 for this time of year.

“It’s basically extended our summer weather right into the beginning part of fall,” Charbonneau said. “Normally as we get into the fall weather we start to get into a more active storm track and we just haven’t had that happen yet, so this ridge has been persistent and it’s just been bringing us quite a bit of warm, sunny weather.”

A blip in the forecast Wednesday is bringing some clouds into the region, but temperatures are still above the usual average high.

“Just how warm it’s going to be, just how many storms we’re going to get, that’s a little bit too far away to see, but definitely the trend is still there that these warmer than normal conditions are going to be with us for a while,” Charbonneau said.

Vernon now has the same record temperature for Sept. 27 as Kelowna, which set its record of 27.3 C back in 1964. On Tuesday Kelowna reached a high of 26.8 C.

Penticton’s record for Sept. 27 was set in 1994 at 29.5 C. The city’s temperature reached 24.3 C on Tuesday.

Brendan Shykora

