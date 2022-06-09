Summer Kicks back in Golden

The full lineup has been announced

Summer Kicks are back at Keith King Park for the summer, starting next week. (KHC photo)

Summer Kicks are back for another summer, with the concert series set to kick off at Keith King Park on June 15, from 7 to 9 p.m.

The series will run for 10 weeks every Wednesday, wrapping up on Aug. 10, and will feature a mix of local talent and touring artists each week.

“It’s great news that artists are able to tour across the country again this summer and we’re delighted to welcome a wonderfully diverse line-up to our Summer Kicks stage pairing them with some fine local artists for the pleasure of our Golden community and visitors,” writes Kicking Horse Culture, the organization behind the popular series.

The schedule for the summer is as follows:

June 15: The Red Hot Hayseeds with Parson Jazz Collective

Hailing from Calgary, the Red Hot Hayseeds are seven seriously revved-up performers of western swing, joyously continuing the toe-tapping tradition of such legends as Bob Wills & the Texas Playboys.

June 22: Malika Tirolien with Ricky Diamonds

Montreal-based Malika Tirolien is a Grammy nominated vocalist and songwriter whose fluid combination of R&B, soul, roots Caribbean, jazz, and hip hop has earned her international attention.

June 29: The Heavyweights Brass Band with Retrofied

Adored by audiences for their high-impact blend of groove, energy, and virtuosity, these Heavyweights are true champions of dance halls and concert halls.

July 6: Judy Brown Band with Carl Trinkwon & The Masters of Nun

A roots and blues veteran, Judy Brown is a very talented singer/songwriter/guitarist whose primarily blues sound includes tasty dollops of soul, country, and boogie-woogie.

July 13: Speed Control with The Usual Suspects

Yukon’s hardest working rock band, Speed Control is a unique quintet that delivers super tight, riff-driven harmony rock that is highly melodic.

July 20: Kiran Ahluwalia with Olivia Rose

Born in India, raised in Canada, and currently based in New York City, the sublimely talented vocalist and composer Kiran Ahluwalia is the poster child for musical multiculturalism.

July 27: Apollo Suns with A-Muse Troupe

Apollo Suns is an instrumental psychedelic jazz-rock septet whose exciting and catchily danceable sound has made them audience favourites from coast to coast.

Aug. 3: Jenie Thai Band with Infinity Solstices

A three-time Maple Blues Award nominee, singer-pianist Jenie Thai is a certified showstopper who revels in old-school soul and blues-drenched barrelhouse boogie-woogie.

Aug. 10: Nick La Riviere & The Best Laid Plans with Rockinomix

