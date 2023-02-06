A woman who passed out in a stranger’s house with a gun and drugs was arrested on Jan. 8. (Brendan Shykora - Black Press File)

Stranger passes out in B.C. home with drugs and a gun

Multiple charges including drug trafficking are being recommended by RCMP

A woman who allegedly fell asleep in a stranger’s house in Oliver, B.C. with a gun on her lap is facing several charges, after being arrested while still unconscious.

RCMP were called to a home on Road 18 on Jan. 8, at about 3:20 a.m., after the residents discovered a 25-year-old woman passed out on a chair inside.

Officers arrived to find the woman still asleep, with a firearm in her hand and hidden beneath a large purse. According to Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth, an officer managed to secure the sawed-off .22 calibre rifle and put the woman, still asleep, in handcuffs.

Police also discovered a large amount of drugs, in particular, what is believed to be fentanyl, reportedly in the woman’s possession.

“This is a very concerning incident for all involved that thankfully came to a safe conclusion for the family, the attending police and the accused woman,” said Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth. “The amount of suspected fentanyl found on her was consistent with drug trafficking. Where there are drugs, there is a greater chance of violence and weapons are often involved.”

The woman claims that she had thought the house was her ex-husband’s, and that she had entered through an unlocked front door.

The firearm was later found to have been inoperable, and at no time did the woman threaten any of the occupants of the house, according to RCMP.

The woman was released by RCMP and is to appear in Penticton court to face multiple charges, including breaking and entering, unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

