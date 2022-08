Thousands of Vernon and Armstrong residents affected

A storm has knocked out power to thousands of North Okanagan residents.

The outage affects nearly 5,000 Vernon residents and another 1,760 Spallumchee and Armstrong homes.

The outage was sparked shortly before 5:30 pm north of Vernon and around 6:30 pm in the city, according to BC Hydro.

Crews are on scene or have been assigned.