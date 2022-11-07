Still no sign of West Vancouver woman who went missing in Golden

Xiao Hua Jiang was last seen in May

The search remains ongoing for a West Vancouver woman whose vehicle was found abandoned near Golden this past summer.

Xiao Hua (Christina) Jiang was reported missing on May 2 when her 2021 Toyota Highlander was left on the westbound shoulder of Hwy. 1, near Glacier National Park. She was last seen on April 27 just after midnight.

Cpl. Jennifer Sparkes of the BC RCMP Missing Persons unit said it is believed she may have travelled to other communities within the Interior region.

Police Dog Services were called in at the time to help in the search, to no avail.

Jiang is described as Asian, 53 years old, 5’4”, and around 100 pounds.

Anybody who may spot Jiang is asked to call 911 immediately, and if possible, stay with her until help arrives.

