Central Okanagan Search and Rescue spent hours tracking down lost snow bikers after they left the location where a distress signal was sent out on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (COSAR/Facebook)

’Stay put’: Lengthy search for missing snow bikers in Okanagan

The lost persons had left the area where they sent out a distress signal

  • Jan. 8, 2023 3:40 p.m.
  • News

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue was faced with a tough task this past Saturday.

Kelowna RCMP called COSAR to assist in the rescue of a snow biker after an SOS call on Jan. 7, just before 6 p.m.

The call actually involved three snow bikers that had been caught in a ravine in the Greystokes area.

COSAR responded with Kelowna Snowmobile Club members.

Upon arriving at the coordinates from the SOS call, search crews found the bikers had moved from the location.

COSAR chased the lost individuals for several hours as they trekked further into the ravine and into more difficult terrain in an attempt to get out.

All individuals were eventually found unhurt, but cold and tired from spending the night outside.

COSAR is taking the time to remind people to stay put after sending a distress signal as search crews are searching for your coordinates.

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
