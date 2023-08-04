Splatsin councillor suspended, petition launched to remove her from council

Splatsin Chief Doug Thomas is also suspended with pay, waiting for the results of a petition hearing

Splatsin Tkwamipla7 (Councillor) Theresa William has been suspended with pay due to a petition to have her removed from council, the band announced Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Splatsin First Nation Coun. Theresa William has been placed on paid suspension due to a petition to have her removed from council, the band announced Friday.

“Councillor Theresa William has been placed on paid suspension from the council table due to a petition filed against her under Section 6 – Removal of council members, and is not to conduct any chief and council business matters during the duration of the suspension,” Splatsin said on its website Aug. 4.

The suspension came into effect Aug. 3 at 4:30 p.m.

A spokesperson for Splatsin told The Morning Star that the petition is being brought against William by Splatsin elders, adding there is “significant evidence against her.” The spokesperson did not say what exactly William is accused of, aside from “alleged wrongdoing.”

The Appeals Board has confirmed the petition is in compliance with the Splatsin Election Code and that the paid suspension is in effect until the matter of the petition is resolved.

A hearing to decide the matter will take place Aug. 22 at 9:45 a.m. The hearing will be streamed via video screen at the Splatsin Community Centre for members to attend. While members can witness the hearing they won’t be allowed to participate.

It’s not the first time of late that a Splatsin official has been placed on paid suspension. Kukpi7 (Chief) Doug Thomas was suspended with pay in May after three petitions were brought against him, challenging his leadership. Those petitions were dismissed in June. William was one of three councillors who initiated one of the petitions.

A fourth petition against Thomas is scheduled be heard Aug. 11. Thomas will remain on paid suspension until the conclusion of that hearing. The spokesperson said that no new evidence or information is being submitted at the Aug. 11 hearing, and it is expected that Thomas will be reinstated as chief at the conclusion of that hearing.

