Speed suspected cause of fatal motorcycle crash: Salmon Arm RCMP

One person died at scene of single vehicle crash in 300 block of Salmon River Road

One person died as the result of a single vehicle motorcycle crash on Salmon River Road on Saturday night, Oct. 15. (File photo)

Speed is suspected as the main cause of a fatal motorcycle crash on Saturday night, according to Salmon Arm RCMP.

At about 8:20 p.m. on Oct. 15, police as well as ambulance and fire crews were called to a single-vehicle collision in the 300 block of Salmon River Road.

Staff Sgt. Scott West said the motorbike rider died at the scene, despite life-saving efforts from bystanders, fire and ambulance personnel.

“The subsequent investigation revealed that a black motorcycle with a male operator failed to negotiate a ninety-degree left-hand turn while travelling north and left the roadway,” said West.

Police have not revealed details of the person’s identity.

fatal collisionmotorcycleSalmon ArmShuswap