Special weather statement in effect for Highway 1 at Rogers Pass

Frontal system moving across B.C. will give spring snow to Rogers Pass

Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden is get a dusting of late season snow.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement in effect for the portion of Highway 1 between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass.

The area will see snowfall accumulations of up to 15 cm between midday today (April 18) and Tuesday (April 19).

Snowfall will intensify overnight tonight and recede to flurries by Tuesday evening.

According to Environment Canada weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

