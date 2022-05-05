Sound of an explosion followed by large fire in Penticton

Two cement trucks were destroyed in the Wednesday night fire

Penticton fire crews battled a large fire that erupted Wednesday night at the Burnco Rock Products on Duncan Avenue West.

Around 8:30 p.m. many residents living in the area around Okanagan College said their house shook from a large explosion.

The explosion was in connection to a large fire at a Burnco cement truck, quickly spreading to another parked cement truck and a neighbouring cedar hedge.

Penticton fire crews were there quickly, laying down multiple lines dousing the fire from every angle. The blaze was put out quite quickly and there was no fire damage to the nearby building.

Smoke could be seen from many parts of Penticton.

The Western News will update this story once information becomes available.

