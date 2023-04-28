Sorrento Blind Bay park targeted with ongoing vandalism

Chase RCMP will increase patrols to prevent damage to park equipment

The Sorrento Blind Bay Community Park has been the target of ongoing vandalism. (Google Maps image)

A Shuswap public park was recently vandalized.

According to Chase RCMP, there have been ongoing issues at the Sorrento Blind Bay Community Park.

Sgt. Barry Kennedy said park equipment has beenp urposefully damaged on several occasions. Lights have been smashed, picnic tables overturned and washrooms damaged.

Kennedy said video surveillance footage captured several people at the park between 11:30 p.m. and 3 a.m. on multiple occasions. They came to the park on foot.

Chase RCMP will increase patrols in the area, Kennedy confirmed.

READ MORE: Controlled burn in Chase area leads to serious burn when man’s clothing catches fire

READ MORE: Driving offences result in eight vehicles in 2 weeks impounded in Salmon Arm

@willson_becca

rebecca.willson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CrimeRCMPShuswap