The Sorrento Blind Bay Community Park has been the target of ongoing vandalism. (Google Maps image)

The Sorrento Blind Bay Community Park has been the target of ongoing vandalism. (Google Maps image)

Sorrento Blind Bay park targeted with ongoing vandalism

Chase RCMP will increase patrols to prevent damage to park equipment

A Shuswap public park was recently vandalized.

According to Chase RCMP, there have been ongoing issues at the Sorrento Blind Bay Community Park.

Sgt. Barry Kennedy said park equipment has beenp urposefully damaged on several occasions. Lights have been smashed, picnic tables overturned and washrooms damaged.

Kennedy said video surveillance footage captured several people at the park between 11:30 p.m. and 3 a.m. on multiple occasions. They came to the park on foot.

Chase RCMP will increase patrols in the area, Kennedy confirmed.

READ MORE: Controlled burn in Chase area leads to serious burn when man’s clothing catches fire

READ MORE: Driving offences result in eight vehicles in 2 weeks impounded in Salmon Arm

@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CrimeRCMPShuswap

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Window to safely airlift people from Sudan closing quickly, Canadian officials say
Next story
Trudeau says government making ‘serious offers’ to end public service strike

Just Posted

An image of deep, persistent slab avalanches that occurred over this past winter in the Selkirk Mountains. (Avalanche Canada photo)
Warm temperatures may lead to high avalanche risk between Revelstoke and Golden this weekend

Students from Wildsight’s Columbia River Field School paddle through key parts of the Columbia River while learning about the watershed’s complex social, economic and natural history. Photo courtesy of Wildsight.
Prepare to paddle: Wildsight’s Columbia River Field School accepting applications

(@FOS/Twitter)
Morning Start: Odds of predicting the 1st round of the NFL Draft

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison speaks at the podium, flanked by South Shore—St. Margarets MP Rick Perkins and Foothills MP John Barlow during an announcement in Cranbrook on Thursday, April 27. Trevor Crawley photo.
Conservatives oppose potential Teck Resources takeover by Glencore