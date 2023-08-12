The map shows the areas where the evacuation order has been downgraded to an alert near the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire. (CSRD image)

Some evacuation orders near Adams Lake wildfire downgraded to alerts

Alert remains in place for all areas previously on order; residents may return to homes

Some evacuation orders for the wildfire blazing near Adams Lake in the Shuswap have been downgraded.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) and the Thompson Nicola Regional District, shared an update with information from the Shuswap Emergency Program.

The update states all properties from 2597 to 2900 Rawson Road in Electoral Area F have been downgraded from evacuation orders to alerts, effective Aug. 12, 2023 at 12 p.m.

The alert remains in effect for all areas previously under evacuation order, reads the update. This includes the communities of Dorian Bay, Woolford Point and Enns Reach.

Residents may return to their homes but are advised to be ready to leave again on short notice if needed.

“An evacuation order may need to be reissued; however, if that is deemed necessary, the evacuation order process will re-commence” said the CSRD.

The evacuation alert for the northern portion of Tsútswecw Park remains in place.

As well, orders remain in place for areas south of the Adams Lake ferry, which are under the jurisdiction of the Adams Lake Indian Band.

