Snowfall warning in effect for Highway 1 near Revelstoke

A travel advisory is also in effect for Highway 1, motorists advised to avoid non-essential travel

While residents in Revelstoke may have seen the first snowflakes in the community this morning, the highways and mountain passes surrounding the community will see a prolonged period of snowfall throughout the day.

A travel advisory is in effect for the portion of Highway 1 between Sicamous and Golden, even extending as far as the B.C./Alberta border.

According to Environment Canada, snow will continue to fall in the high elevation mountain passes, especially at Rogers Pass and Eagle Pass. They added that snowfall will intensify into the afternoon.

Total snowfall accumulation of 15 to 25 cm is expected before easing into light flurries overnight tonight.

In Revelstoke, the small snowfall seen in the morning is expected to change to rain later in the day.

Reduced visibility may be present in some areas of the highway.

Winter tires or chains are required on most routes in British Columbia from October 1 to April 30. The Shift into Winter campaign hopes to draw attention to the hazards of winter driving, to mitigate those moments.

Up-to-date road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

