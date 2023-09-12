Snoozy bear takes a nap on Golden Museum’s lawn

Perhaps he was curious about the past or had a hankering for history.

Either way, a brave black bear thought the lawn of the Golden Museum and Archives, was the very best place for a nap, on Tuesday morning.

Museum staff tried to scare off the bruin, but he wasn’t having it.

Residents of Golden were warned to steer clear of the area while the visitor was lounging about.

Bears are beginning to come into the community as they forage for food before a long winter’s nap. Many have taken to social media to report sightings.

One resident claimed a bear had been in her chicken house and 11 birds were now missing.

The Town of Golden is reminding residents that garbage bins must be locked 24 hours a day and must only be put out on the morning of garbage day between 6 and 8 a.m.

Fruit must also be harvested from trees and any fallen fruit must be picked up immediately.

