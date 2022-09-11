Smoky skies bulletin issued for Okanagan

Wildfire smoke hangs over Vernon and Coldstream, as seen from the Kal Lake Lookout Sunday, Sept.11. A smoky skies bulletin for the Okanagan has been issued. (Roger Knox - Black Press)

Wildfire haze expected to be around for 24 hours, maybe longer

Regions of B.C.’s Interior, Fraser Valley, Sunshine Coast, Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland are being impacted by wildfire smoke, and will continue to be for the next day or so.

Many regions are being impacted by smoke from local wildfire activity in addition to smoke from several fires in the U.S.

Locally, smoke conditions may worsen if fire activity increases later today (Sunday, Sept. 11). Widespread smoke is expected in most regions.

There are ongoing smoke impacts in areas near Hudson’s Hope and Fort St. John due to the Battleship Mountain wildfire, and conditions may worsen in the southern Williston Lake area later today.

Areas in central and southern B.C. may experience variable smoke conditions today. Areas at higher elevation may also have higher smoke impacts.

Areas of southeastern Vancouver Island may experience variable smoke conditions today, with clearing expected later today or this evening.

The next bulletin update will be available Monday, Sept. 12.

The bulletin can be accessed online at:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/air/air-quality/air-advisories.

