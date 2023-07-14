Smoke spotted near Penticton’s Skaha Hills as crews attack grass fire

A grass fire off Skaha Hills Road in Penticton on Friday, July 14. (Brennan Phillips- Western News)A grass fire off Skaha Hills Road in Penticton on Friday, July 14. (Brennan Phillips- Western News)
A grass fire off Skaha Hills Road in Penticton on Friday, July 14. (Brennan Phillips- Western News)A grass fire off Skaha Hills Road in Penticton on Friday, July 14. (Brennan Phillips- Western News)

A grass fire is bringing smoke to the south side of Penticton on Friday, July 14.

Crews responded near the turnoff of Highway 97 and Skaha Hills Road at around 10:40 a.m., following multiple reports of smoke spotted in the area.

BC Wildfire Service arrived on scene shortly after.

Local crews say the fire is being held, as of 11:15 a.m.

Its cause is lightning, according to BCWS.

Crews have confirmed the fire is not near any structures.

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

B.C. Wildfires 2023bcwildfireBreaking NewsNewsPenticton

Previous story
Wildfire sparks south of Keremeos
Next story
Premier Eby welcomes tentative deal ending B.C. port strike

Just Posted

More than 100 local youth competitors participated in the 2023 Golden Swim Meet held on July 8 and 9. (Photo via Facebook: Golden Dolphins Swim Club)
Golden Dolphins pack the podium at home swim meet

A smoky skies bulletin has been issued for much of B.C. Friday, July 14, 2023. (Dave Ardill photo)
Wildfire smoke affecting Okanagan air quality

Pierre Poilievre visited Trail on July 13. Photos: Trail Times
Poilievre pitches Conservatives as ‘common sense’ party in Trail, Castlegar

A member of BC Wildfire Services has died battling a blaze outside Revelstoke. (Black Press Photo)
BC Wildfire Services firefighter dies while battling blaze outside Revelstoke