The incident happened around 5:50 p.m. on Feb. 11

A smoke bomb was allegedly set off inside the food court at Orchard Park Mall in Kelowna Feb. 11. (Ocean Pearle/Facebook)

Someone set off a smoke bomb in Orchard Park Mall Saturday (Feb. 11).

A woman posted a picture of the food court filled with smoke to Facebook.

She told Capital News the incident happened around 5:50 p.m. In her post, she said a mall cleaner grabbed the device and ran it outside.

Capital News has reached out to Kelowna RCMP for more information.

READ MORE: Central Okanagan students take part in Lego challenge at UBCO

@thebrittwebster

brittany.webster@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

bomb threatsKelowna