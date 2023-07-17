Small wildfire discovered near Falkland lake

The B.C. Wildfire Service says a fire discovered Monday afternoon, July 17, on Bolean Lake Road south of Falkland is 0.009 hectares in size. (BCWS map)

B.C. Wildfire Service says fire on Bolean Lake Road is 0.009 hectares and size; found Monday, July 17

A new wildfire has been discovered near a popular North Okanagan fishing hole.

B.C. Wildfire Service was alerted to a fire on the Bolean Lake Road southeast of Falkland shortly after 2:30 p.m. Monday, July 17.

The fire size is estimated at 0.009 hectares and is based on the most current information available to the service.

There have been 19 new fires reported in B.C. in the last 24 hours, and, to date, there have been 1,159 fires.

READ MORE: Chamber choked by Vernon rental fee report

READ MORE: Vernon man arrested after string of fires

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Columbia Shuswap Regional DistrictNorth Okanagan Regional District