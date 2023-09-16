The green dot on the far left of the map indicates an ‘under control’ fire, while the two red dots show out of control fires east of Sicamous. (BCWS)

The green dot on the far left of the map indicates an ‘under control’ fire, while the two red dots show out of control fires east of Sicamous. (BCWS)

Small fires spark in the Shuswap

BC Wildfire Service gets 1 fire under control as 2 burn east of Sicamous

The Shuswap region has seen some small fires crop up as the weekend begins.

The Blanc Creek fire, discovered Friday, Sept. 15 at 2:56 p.m., is now classified as under control and is not likely to spread further than its 0.009 hectares.

Also discovered Friday are the Pin Tail Lake and Bowman Creek wildfires, both east of Sicamous.

Pin Tail Lake’s blaze is at 0.009 hectares, according to the BC Wildfire Service map and Bowman Creek is mapped at 0.3.

