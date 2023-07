Firefighters quick to snuff blaze near railway tracks

A small brush fire was quickly extinguished behind some local businesses Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to a report of a blaze near the railway tracks in the 4600 block of 31st Street around 4 p.m. July 19.

Vernon Fire Rescue Service prompty put out the blaze, which was behind the former North Valley Gymnastics Club.

The fire is believed to be human caused.

