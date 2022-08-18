Slip-up sends car into neighbour’s house in West Kelowna

Believed the driver hit gas pedal instead of brake

Emergency crews responded to a vehicle that crashed into a West Kelowna property Thursday morning.

The call came in just after 9:00 for a home on Doucette Drive.

“We had a report of an MVA (Motor Vehicle Accident) between a vehicle and a house,” said Sgt. Greg Woodcox of the West Kelowna RCMP. “Upon arrival, we realized there was an 84-year-old female in the vehicle, in the driveway next door.”

One neighbour said they “heard a big crash.”

It is believed the driver, the only person in the vehicle, hit the gas pedal instead of the brake and went forward into a neighbouring home causing substantial damage to the vehicle. The driver was shaken up but not physically injured.

It’s unclear how much damage may have been done to the home, but what appears to be the roof of a storage shed can be seen sitting on a driveway.

(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

@GaryBarnes109
