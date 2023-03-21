‘Simply consulted’: Kelowna RCMP clarify investigation into assault on international student

No arrests have been made relating to the March 17 incident

The Kelowna RCMP has clarified that the BC Hate Crimes Team has not been called to assist with the investigation of a March 17 assault of an international student but instead, the specialized unit has simply been consulted.

Mounties made the amendment to a previous press release at about 4 p.m., Tuesday. Police stated that the incident is bing managed by the Kelowna General Investigation Services Team, and it has identified a group of suspects who may have been involved in the incident.

No arrests have been made at this point and the motivation for the assault, and the details surrounding it, are still being investigated.

On the night of the alleged attack Gagandeep Singh, 21, was riding the bus when a group of people began bullying him. After exiting the city bus, he was attacked and his turban was ripped off and he was dragged by his hair.

The BC Hate Crimes Team has been consulted to ensure that any hate elements, if any, are properly identified and investigated.

The RCMP said that it is in contact with Singh, and have offered him the support of Kelowna RCMP Victim Services.

The police are conducting video canvassing and continue to ask the public to provide any dash camera video from the area near the bus stop on Highway 97 North at McCurdy Road on March 17, between 10:15 p.m. and 10:45 p.m.

