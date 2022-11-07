Highway 3, 3A and Highway 97 and 3A as seen here Monday morning are in poor driving condition. (DriveBC)

Similkameen school has no heat, phones, internet, Cawston school closed

SESS is asking for students to get picked up

Administration of Similkameen Elementary Secondary School (SESS) are asking parents and guardians to come pick up their students Monday morning as the school has no heat.

As of 9:30 a.m., the school is running on generator power and has no heat, phones or internet so unable to communicate the information out, said a post from a parent on Facebook.

Cawston Primary is also closed because the power is out on Monday, Nov. 7. All busses to both schools are cancelled due to treacherous snow conditions.

Some neighbourhoods have been experiencing power outages due to the snow storm and several roads are slushy and slippery.

Over in Penticton, all schools are open but their buses are not running today due to the heavy snowfall.

The heavy snow has been falling since Sunday and continue into Monday.

