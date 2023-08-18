An evacuation order has been issued for all of Lee and Scotch Creek in the Shuswap Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. (Shuswap Emergency Program photo)

An evacuation order has been issued for all of Lee and Scotch Creek in the Shuswap Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. (Shuswap Emergency Program photo)

Shuswap’s Lee Creek and Scotch Creek under evacuation order

Order prompted by Lower East Adams Lake wildfire

The Shuswap communities of Lee Creek and Scotch Creek are under an evacuation order due to the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire.

The Columbia Shuswap Regi0nal District (CSRD) issued the order around 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18.

People in the area of the evacuation order must leave immediately as the 10,000-plus hectare wildfire poses a risk of injury or loss of life.

Evacuees from North Shuswap Electoral Area F are asked to register with the Kamloops Emergency Support Services (ESS) at the McArthur Island Park Sports Centre 1655 Island Pkwy, Kamloops, BC.

Those who need assistance with transportation from the area can call 250-833-350.

Evacuees are advised to close and lock all windows and doors, shut off gas and electrical appliances aside from refrigerators and freezers, gather their families and take pets in kennels or on a leash.

Take critical items only if they are immediately available, the CSRD advises.

People are advised not to use more vehicles than needed. If time permits, check with neighbours and assist those with special needs.

READ MORE: Evacuation order issued for Adams Lake properties in Shuswap

READ MORE: Feds offering ‘full support’ for Okanagan fires: Sajjan

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsFire evacuationSalmon ArmShuswapwildfire

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Exponentially worse’: Homes ablaze in West Kelowna, after devastating night
Next story
Spot fires burning near Adams Lake mill in the Shuswap

Just Posted

The McDougall Creek wildfire burns on the mountainside above a lakefront home, in West Kelowna, B.C., on Friday, August 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
WILDFIRES: 4,500 on evacuation order as Okanagan becomes B.C.’s ground zero

FILE – Lightning strikes late in the evening on Thursday Aug. 23, 2007. (Dave Chidley/The Canadian Press)
‘Dangerous thunderstorms’ could worsen B.C.’s wildfire situation

Barbara Smallwood took this picture from her Naramata home of the huge plume of white smoke that can be seen throughout Penticton and Summerland and all the way to Kelowna. It is a result of the two fires burning south of Keremeos. The province is warning residents in most of the southern Interior to be prepared for increasing fire risks and possible evacuations with a coming high wind storm. Photo: Barbara Smallwood
Warning issued for high winds, lightning storm approaching Kootenays

People without vehicles lineup to register for a flight to Calgary, Alberta in Yellowknife on Thursday, August 17, 2023. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to convene an urgent meeting with ministers and senior officials today as residents of the capital of Northwest Territories are ordered to evacuate the area because of an encroaching wildfire. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Braden
‘Difficult days’: B.C. may be facing worst wildfire conditions of the summer