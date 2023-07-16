Shuswap winery adds 6 more medals to its impressive awards roster

Celista Estate Winery’s Celista Cuvee and Marg’s Rose received double gold medals while their Oak Barrel Foch Reserve earned a gold medal and their Siegerrebe a bronze at the 2020 All Canadian Wine Championships. (Contributed)

Award-winning Celista Estate Winery has reason to celebrate once again this year.

The winery has won 115 medals in its 13-year history, reads a media release, and this year was no different.

Celista won six medals this year:

A silver medal for Marg’s Rosé in the ‘Experience of Rosé Wine Competition, an American and international competition

A silver for both the Ortega and Oak Barrel Reserve Foch wines in the Cascadia International Wine Competition

A silver for Ortega, bronze for both the Oak Barrel Reserve Foch and Marg’s Rosé in the Finger Lakes, New York International Wine Competition

These wine competitions are some of the oldest in the industry and draw entries from all over the world of wine, reads the release.

The wines are blind tasted by top industry professional judges.

Jake Ootes, Celista Estate Winery owner, said he credits his staff for the success, from the winemakers to vineyard workers, tasting room staff, outside sales reps and social media personnel.

“We aspire to be better each year-refining the grape-growing and the wine making process. I am pleased for our winemaker Lee Holland and vineyard manager Trevor Stade. These awards are a testament to their skills and dedication to making our wines leaders in the industry,” said Ootes.

Celista is the most northern grape winery in North America, reads the release. Located within a “distinct bowl among distant mountains and the proximity of Shuswap Lake, [the] terroir — air flow, soil, sun exposure, water and moisture conditions — is a major part of our success.”

Celista Estate Winery is located at 2319 Beguelin Rd., Celista. More information about the winery can be found at celistawine.com or by calling 250-955-8600.

