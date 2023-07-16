Celista Estate Winery’s Celista Cuvee and Marg’s Rose received double gold medals while their Oak Barrel Foch Reserve earned a gold medal and their Siegerrebe a bronze at the 2020 All Canadian Wine Championships. (Contributed)

Celista Estate Winery’s Celista Cuvee and Marg’s Rose received double gold medals while their Oak Barrel Foch Reserve earned a gold medal and their Siegerrebe a bronze at the 2020 All Canadian Wine Championships. (Contributed)

Shuswap winery adds 6 more medals to its impressive awards roster

Celista Estate Winery has won 115 medals in 13 years

Award-winning Celista Estate Winery has reason to celebrate once again this year.

The winery has won 115 medals in its 13-year history, reads a media release, and this year was no different.

Celista won six medals this year:

  • A silver medal for Marg’s Rosé in the ‘Experience of Rosé Wine Competition, an American and international competition
  • A silver for both the Ortega and Oak Barrel Reserve Foch wines in the Cascadia International Wine Competition
  • A silver for Ortega, bronze for both the Oak Barrel Reserve Foch and Marg’s Rosé in the Finger Lakes, New York International Wine Competition

These wine competitions are some of the oldest in the industry and draw entries from all over the world of wine, reads the release.

The wines are blind tasted by top industry professional judges.

Jake Ootes, Celista Estate Winery owner, said he credits his staff for the success, from the winemakers to vineyard workers, tasting room staff, outside sales reps and social media personnel.

“We aspire to be better each year-refining the grape-growing and the wine making process. I am pleased for our winemaker Lee Holland and vineyard manager Trevor Stade. These awards are a testament to their skills and dedication to making our wines leaders in the industry,” said Ootes.

Celista is the most northern grape winery in North America, reads the release. Located within a “distinct bowl among distant mountains and the proximity of Shuswap Lake, [the] terroir — air flow, soil, sun exposure, water and moisture conditions — is a major part of our success.”

Celista Estate Winery is located at 2319 Beguelin Rd., Celista. More information about the winery can be found at celistawine.com or by calling 250-955-8600.

READ MORE: Shuswap beachfront café auctions off hard-to-find hot sauce for charity

READ MORE: Bylaw allows Sicamous bottle depot to continue accepting household recyclables

@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Food and DrinkSalmon ArmShuswapWinery

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vernon council to be asked to purchase local bowling alley
Next story
West Kelowna Fire Rescue urging caution after burn pile spreads

Just Posted

Jaime Garcia climbs out of his tub at the beach at Maffeo Sutton Park at the end of the Great International World Championship Bathtub Race. In which Canadian city did bathtub racing originate? (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)
QUIZ: How much do you know about water-related activities?

More than 100 local youth competitors participated in the 2023 Golden Swim Meet held on July 8 and 9. (Photo via Facebook: Golden Dolphins Swim Club)
Golden Dolphins pack the podium at home swim meet

A smoky skies bulletin has been issued for much of B.C. Friday, July 14, 2023. (Dave Ardill photo)
Wildfire smoke affecting Okanagan air quality

Pierre Poilievre visited Trail on July 13. Photos: Trail Times
Poilievre pitches Conservatives as ‘common sense’ party in Trail, Castlegar