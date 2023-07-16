Shuswap wildfire near Adams Lake reaches 165 hectares

The Bush Creek East wildfire, ignited Wednesday southwest of Squaam Bay along Adams Lake, was estimated to have reached 165 hectares as of Sunday, July 16, 2023. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

A Shuswap wildfire sparked by lightning earlier in the week has grown to about 165 hectares.

The Bush Creek East and Bush Creek West fires were discovered July 12 southwest of Squaam Bay along Adams Lake.

On, July 14, the Bush Creek West fire was classified as under control at .22 hectares.

As of 5 p.m. on July 16, the Bush Creek East fire, 23 kilometres northwest of Chase, remained out of control and had reached an estimated 165 hectares. BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) had 22 personal responding to the wildfire, accompanied by air support and heavy equipment.

“There are currently two water tenders, two bulldozers, one excavator, one feller buncher and one skidder,” read the BCWS response report on Sunday. “An industry heavy equipment task force has been engaged to support response efforts on site.”

On Sunday, smoke from the Bush Creek fire could be seen from communities throughout the Shuswap. As of Sunday afternoon, no evacuation alerts or orders related to the fire were in effect.

East of the Bush Creek East blaze and of Adams Lake, the lightning-caused Lower East Adams wildfire was at 3 hectares and out of control. Northeast of that, the Pisima Lake wildfire was also out of control. This fire was discovered Sunday and. as of 4:22 p.m., was spot-sized at .009 hectares.

