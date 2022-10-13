Shuswap RCMP ask for help in locating woman wanted for alleged theft

Public asked to call their local detachment or Crimestoppers

Salmon Arm RCMP issued a request Oct. 13 to the public to help locate Tyra Sim of Tappen who is wanted for theft. (RCMP image)

Salmon Arm RCMP are requesting the public’s help to locate a Tappen woman.

Sgt. Simon Scott said Tyra Sim, 24, is wanted for theft under $5,000 and possession of property over $5,000 obtained by crime.

Sim is described as 157 centimetres or 5 foot 2 inches, 45 kilograms or 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Tyra Sim is asked to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Read more: Salmon Arm Art Gallery presents A Place to Belong exhibition in Pride Project

Read more: Salmon Arm councillor receives heartfelt appreciations after 17 years on council

newsroom@saobserver.net

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

RCMPShuswaptheft