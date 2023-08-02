Shuswap marine search and rescue team to practise with Royal Canadian Navy

Shuswap Station 106 marine rescuers will be joined by Royal Canadian Navy personnel to exercise rescue tactics and put on a display for the community.

Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue (RCMSAR) Station 106 Shuswap leader Rob Sutherland said the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN)’s Naval Security Unit, with up to 15 personnel, will join the Sicamous-based team on Shuswap Lake over the long weekend, Aug. 5 and 6. The RCN is touring the province to display their own services and joining forces with local teams to help educate the public and circulate messaging around marine safety.

While Sutherland didn’t have exact details on what the rescue exercise will look like, the Naval Security Team will set up a mission that involves a security threat scenario on the lake, using two rescue response boats with armed boarding parties. At some point, RCMSAR Station 106 will be called to assist, trying to locate people on shore using infrared cameras and participating in the simulated rescue of a crew member having fallen overboard. Other scenarios are also being considered, he said, as is the use of equipment like drones and remote-operated vehicles.

The rescue exercise is scheduled for approximately 7 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, and spectators are welcome to watch from shore.

RCMSAR will also have a display set up at Sicamous Beach Park during Family Fun Day. It will be there for the duration of the event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and volunteers will be ready to answer questions and talk about the station. Bobby the Safety Boat and other demonstration vessels are scheduled to make an appearance on the water.

Another Navy demonstration is scheduled for Aug. 6 at Beach Park, with beached response vessels and a “static display,” said Sutherland.

