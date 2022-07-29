Shrimpton Creek wildfire shows no growth

The fire started on July 28 from lightning

The small fire that began on Thursday, July 28 at Shrimpton Creek is continues to sit at 0.1 hectares.

It is still in the new stage and its yet to be determined if it’s growing or not.

Shrimpton Creek is just 12 minutes east of the Princeton-Merritt Highway (5A). It is also close to Missezula Lake.

The cause of the fire is lightning.

Black Press Media will stay up to date on this situation.

