Shooting victim was ‘God-child’ in his family: brother

The family of Paul Wynn, one of the victims of the shootings in Langley on Monday, July 25, are grieving his loss this week.

“As most of you know there was a random act of cowardly violence this morning in Langley, B.C.,” his brother John Wynn wrote on his Facebook page this week.

His brother Paul was the second person shot in the string of attacks launched by Jordan Daniel Goggin, a 28-year-old who was himself shot by police later that morning.

John wanted it made clear that his brother was not homeless, but was in “a beautiful community living program.”

“They deserve recognition for what all they do,” John told the Langley Advance Times.

Creek Stone was established in 2019 with 49 rooms, in a former hotel in the 6400 block of 200th Street. It’s supportive housing, helping people who were homeless, or in a precarious housing situation, find stability and a permanent place to call home.

Paul was “the God-child of our family,” John said of his big brother.

“I wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for my brother,” John wrote on Facebook. “I owe him my life!”

He said Paul did not know or have any association with his killer. John said the family believes Goggin was not necessarily targeting homeless people, but that he “was out to kill and he just happened to snap at that time of the morning and went for a drive.”

Two people were killed and two wounded in the shooting attacks by Goggin, which took place between around midnight and 5:45 a.m. in four locations around Langley.

Police caught up with Goggin just after the fourth attack, on 200th Street near the Langley Bypass. Officer shot and killed Goggin in a parking lot.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is still investigating the shootings, and the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) is looking into the RCMP’s shooting of Goggin, as it looks into all police interactions that lead to death or serious injury in B.C.

