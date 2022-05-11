Shooting threat made against West Kelowna high school under investigation

Bathroom wall threat initiates school violence crisis response protocol at Mount Boucherie

Mount Boucherie Secondary School in West Kelowna. (File photo)

A threat scribbled on a washroom wall to ‘shoot up’ Mount Boucherie Secondary School on Wednesday (May 13) is under investigation by the school district.

The photo of the written threat was posted on social media, including a Facebook account called Parents Against Bullying, which has spread fear and concern among parents after classes were dismissed on Wednesday, wondering how seriously to take the threat.

Word spread among the Central Okanagan school trustees about the threat at the close of the board of education meeting on Wednesday evening.

Kevin Kaardal, superintendent/CEO for Central Okanagan Public Schools, acknowledged that the photo of the threatening graffiti being posted on social media has raised fears among parents about whether or not to send their kids to school on Friday.

Kaardal labelled it as a “non-specific threat” that has now caused a situation of escalating concern for parents because of access to seeing the photo without any explanation or context as to how serious it might be.

As per school district protocols, the school violence threat crisis response team has been activated to investigate the complaint, and the RCMP have also been notified.

Kaardal reiterated that all threats of violence against schools and students are taken seriously.

He said the school will be open on Friday unless the investigation suggests otherwise, adding parents have the choice of whether or not to send their kids to school that day.

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Snow levels below normal in the Okanagan and Nicola regions

Just Posted

While the snow pack levels are above normal in much of the province, the Okanagan and Nicola regions remain lower than normal, according to the May 1, 2022 statistics. (B.C. River Forecast Centre)
Snow levels below normal in the Okanagan and Nicola regions

An avalanche occurred on March 29 which caused Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden to be closed for nearly nine hours. (DriveBC)
Revelstoke area sees busiest avalanche season in years

Tourism Golden held their AGM this week. (Tourism Golden photo)
Chamber of Commerce loses voting seat on tourism board

Environmental microbiologist Dr. Natalie Prystajecky with some of her staff members at the BC Centre for Disease Control. Photo: Submitted
Wastewater testing for COVID-19 coming to Interior Health