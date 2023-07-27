Gonzales Beach in Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)

Shoe with human remains found on Victoria beach

B.C. Coroners Services in early stages of investigation

The B.C. Coroners Service is investigating the discovery of what is believed to be human remains found inside a shoe on a Victoria beach.

The B.C. Coroners Service was notified of the discovery on Gonzales Beach and is in the “very early stages of investigating,” said spokesperson Ryan Panton Thursday morning.

No further details could be provided at this time.

B.C. has a long history with mysterious feet being discovered along its coastline. Between August 2007 and September 2018, 15 feet had washed up on the province’s shores.

Another was discovered across the border on New Year’s Day 2019 on Jetty Island, a small man-made island owned by the Port of Everett.

A map from 2019 of the shoes and feet discovered across B.C. (Courtesy B.C. government)

ALSO READ: 15th human foot to wash ashore in B.C. still needs identity

Victoria

