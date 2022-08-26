Penticton RCMP are looking for a shirtless man who stole from a helicopter hangar on Aug. 26. (RCMP)

Shirtless man breaks into Penticton airport; almost $30k in losses

RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect

The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying a shirtless man who broke into a large helicopter hangar in Penticton and stole thousands of dollars worth of equipment.

The suspect, described as a man in his early to mid-40s with a large figure and curly hair, was caught on camera looking around the facility, going through storage and climbing into a helicopter.

Police say the hangar door was pried open, with the man taking a number of expensive pieces of equipment from the helicopter.

“As a result of the break-in and theft, the helicopter’s operations were impacted,” said Dayne Lyons from the RCMP. “The total losses are near $30,000.”

The man was shirtless while wearing black shorts and a blue baseball cap, police added. He has a goatee and some facial stubble.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the man is urged to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

