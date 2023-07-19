Contraceptive pills. (Pixabay image)

Contraceptive pills. (Pixabay image)

Sexual health clinic in Kelowna closed due to staff shortage

Options for Sexual Health has a list of job positions online

  • Jul. 19, 2023 1:30 p.m.
  • News

Options for Sexual Health in Kelowna is closed for the remainder of the summer.

The clinic closed July 7 and states on its website it will not reopen until the fall.

The clinic is siting a staff shortage as the reason for the closure. A full list of open positions can be found online.

The West Kelowna Health Centre is also permanently closed according to the website.

The closest Options clinic for Kelowna residents is the North Okanagan Health Unit in Vernon.

Kelowna Outreach Urban Health Centre provides STI testing and treatment, birth control and pregnancy tests as well as counseling.

READ MORE: Bald Range Creek fire north of West Kelowna now under control

Kelownasex education

