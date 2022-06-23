Crash on Highway 97 near Kelowna International Airport. (Jenny Smith/ Black Press Media)

Crash on Highway 97 near Kelowna International Airport. (Jenny Smith/ Black Press Media)

Serious crash involving motorbike closes Highway 97 near Kelowna airport

Traffic is backed up in both directions at Old Vernon Road

A collision involving a motorcycle and a truck has closed Highway 97 at Old Vernon.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. in the northbound lanes, after the Kelowna International Airport.

Emergency crews are on scene and witnesses say the incident appears to be serious.

Traffic is heavily backed up headed north on Highway 97.

More to come.

