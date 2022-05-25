Sentencing delayed for chainsaw wielding Penticton man

Robert Austin Teal was arrested after barricading himself in the Trout Creek gas station store

Summerland RCMP converge on the Trout Creek Go Market on Oct. 21, 2021 after a man with a chainsaw barricaded himself inside. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

The man who attempted to rob a Trout Creek gas station with a chainsaw has had his sentencing delayed.

Robert Austin Teal appeared in Penticton court via video on May 25, to be sentenced following his guilty plea earlier this year.

Teal had pleaded guilty to possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, mischief of $5,000 or under and theft of $5,000 or under related to the Trout Creek incident.

On Oct. 22, 2021, Summerland RCMP responded to reports of a man with a running chainsaw inside the Trout Creek liquor store and gas station.

Staff escaped without injury while Teal barricaded himself inside, and after an hour with a negotiator and the Southeast District’s Emergency Response Team on site, he put down the chainsaw and walked out of the store.

At the time, RCMP said that drugs were suspected to have been a contributing factor to the incident.

Teal’s place on the waiting list for a space at Penticton’s Discovery House was the reason his lawyer asked for an adjournment.

He said that while they had been unable to determine exactly where Teal was placed on the list, they thought he was somewhere in the middle of those waiting to get a bed at the addiction recovery program.

The judge said that he was reluctant to allow for the adjournment, but did so after warning that the next date would likely have to go to sentencing regardless of whether Teal’s arrangements were in place or not.

