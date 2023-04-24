Senior pinned under truck at West Kelowna Walmart

Senior hit by vehicle in West Kelowna Walmart parking lot. (Dave Ogilvie)
Senior hit by vehicle in West Kelowna Walmart parking lot. (Dave Ogilvie)
Senior hit by vehicle in West Kelowna Walmart parking lot. (Dave Ogilvie)

An 80-year-old woman was allegedly pinned under a truck in the West Kelowna Walmart parking lot, Monday morning.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene just after 11 a.m.

Police tape was set up near the entrance of the store while fire, RCMP and BC Ambulance were on scene.

Witnesses say the woman was reportedly hit by a grey truck while leaving the store with a shopping cart.

The senior was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

The RCMP is asking the public to stay out of the area until further notice as an investigation has begun.

There is no concern for public safety and an update will be provided at a later time.

READ MORE: Plane lands safely at Kelowna International Airport after landing gear issues

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking Newscar crashCity of West Kelowna

Previous story
Egg watch: Baby bald eaglet hatches in B.C. nest
Next story
Columbia-Shuswap fire training/operations centre a possibility for $3.8M grant

Just Posted

The Whitetooth Affordable Ski Program provided over $9,000 which allowed more than 250 students to access ski lessons at the Kicking Horse Mountain Resort. Photo from Golden and District Community Foundation.
Whitetooth Affordable Ski Program gets Golden students skiing

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has yet to determine how it will use a $3.8 million Growing Communities Fund grant. (File photo)
Columbia-Shuswap fire training/operations centre a possibility for $3.8M grant

A sketch of what a potential Aquatic facility would look like in the area. (CSRD photo).
Just swimmingly: Fundraising for Golden aquatic centre continues

April 22 is Earth Day. Across Canada and around the world, special events will be held as a global support of environmental protection. (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about the Earth?