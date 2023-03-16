An SUV crashed into Canadian Tire Wednesday, March 15. (Stefan Tobler photo)

An SUV crashed into Canadian Tire Wednesday, March 15. (Stefan Tobler photo)

Senior crashes car into Vernon business

Driver suffers minor injuries after SUV driven into Canadian Tire

A senior suffered minor injuries driving their vehicle into Canadian Tire.

An 85-year-old drove their SUV into the side of the store Wednesday, March 15 around 4:30 p.m.

The driver was treated for minor injuries while the business suffered a large hole in the wall near the automotive service section.

“Alcohol and drugs were not a factor and no other injuries were reported,” said Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski.

READ MORE: Vernon Canadian Tire ready to roll

READ MORE: Vernon RCMP asking for public’s help in finding suspect from February assault

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

car crashSeniorsVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. woman’s world record-setting spice painting now crumpled in a cardboard box
Next story
Torched truck in Oliver reported stolen the next day: RCMP

Just Posted

The Kragmont Community Society is reducing the risk of wildfire near Kragmont and Baynes Lake with support from the Trust. Photo courtesy Columbia Basin Trust.
Funding partnership provides $2.5M in wildfire mitigation for Kootenay communities

A biologist and wild horse researcher is calling for stronger federal and provincial protections for the animals after 17 carcasses were found in rural British Columbia. Wild horse mares walk along an oil and gas roadway on crown land near Sundre, Alta., Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Researcher calls for more wild horse protections after 17 shot dead in rural B.C.

(@scoutscanada/Twitter)
Morning Start: Upcoming Kids Yes Day

Xiao (Benson) Yang, 44, of Burnaby, has been reported missing by the Burnaby RCMP who believe he may be in the Okanagan. (Contributed)
UPDATE: Missing Burnaby man found safe

Pop-up banner image