Semi-trailer crash closes Highway 95 near Golden

A crash involving a semi-truck has closed the highway

Highway 95 is closed between Golden and Radium Hot Springs due to a collision.

The incident involving a semi truck that burst into flames happened just before 1 p.m. Thursday.

Emergency crews remain on scene.

An assessment is in progress and a detour is available.

Check DriveBC for updates.

