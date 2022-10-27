Semi-trailer crash closes Highway 95 near Golden

Highway 95 is closed between Golden and Radium Hot Springs due to a collision.
The incident involving a semi truck that burst into flames happened just before 1 p.m. Thursday.
Emergency crews remain on scene.
An assessment is in progress and a detour is available.
Check DriveBC for updates.
