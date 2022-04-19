The semi crashed at Illecillewaet brake check & Albert Canyon Rd. 30 km east of Revelstoke. (Skilled Truckers Facebook page)

Semi crash causing delays on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

The incident occurred at approximately 5:45 a.m. on April 19

Highway 1 east of Revelstoke is reduced to single-lane alternating traffic following a semi crash earlier this morning (April 19).

The incident occurred at approximately 5:45 a.m. when a semi truck veered off the road and crashed between the Illecillewaet brake check & Albert Canyon Rd. 30 km east of Revelstoke.

Crews are on scene recovering the damaged vehicle.

Expect delays in the area.

Traffic stalled heading east at Albert Canyon Rd. on Highway 1 at approximately 9:00 a.m. (DriveBC)

