Second fire in 9 days at Kelowna’s Glenmore Landfill

For the second time in nine days, the Kelowna Fire Department (KFD) battled a blaze at the local landfill.
On Wednesday (July 19), just before 1 a.m., KFD received calls about a fire at the Glenmore Landfill.
Upon arrival, the blaze was approximately 50 feet by 75 feet and three to four feet high. Both firefighters and landfill staff battled and extinguished the blaze together. A water tender and one piece of heavy machinery were used to help tackle the fire.
No one was injured while dousing the fire, which is not suspicious by nature. The cause is unknown.
The fire department, emergency services, and the Salvation Army attended the scene.
Another fire started at the landfill on July 10 and took several hours to extinguish.
@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.