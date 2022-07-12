Search for missing 26-year-old woman in Golden area halted

The search for a missing 26-year-old woman has been halted, despite the investigation continuing. (File photo)

The Golden-Field RCMP is continuing to investigate a missing employee from Beaverfoot Lodge, despite the search for the 26-year-old woman being called off.

RCMP was made aware of the missing person late in the evening of July 1. Evidence suggests that she may have entered the Beaverfoot River, which feeds into the fast-flowing and high Kicking Horse River.

The lodge is located south of Golden, closed to Parson, off of the Beaverfoot Forest Service Road.

Police Dog Services (PDS) and Search and Rescue teams attempted to locate her the following day, but it was determined the search for the woman would be suspended despite her not being located.

According to Corp. Mike Wilson of the Golden-Field RCMP, land

missing personRCMP