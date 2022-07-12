The search for a missing 26-year-old woman has been halted, despite the investigation continuing. (File photo)

The search for a missing 26-year-old woman has been halted, despite the investigation continuing. (File photo)

Search for missing 26-year-old woman in Golden area halted

The search will resume when conditions improve

The Golden-Field RCMP is continuing to investigate a missing employee from Beaverfoot Lodge, despite the search for the 26-year-old woman being called off.

RCMP was made aware of the missing person late in the evening of July 1. Evidence suggests that she may have entered the Beaverfoot River, which feeds into the fast-flowing and high Kicking Horse River.

The lodge is located south of Golden, closed to Parson, off of the Beaverfoot Forest Service Road.

Police Dog Services (PDS) and Search and Rescue teams attempted to locate her the following day, but it was determined the search for the woman would be suspended despite her not being located.

According to Corp. Mike Wilson of the Golden-Field RCMP, land

missing personRCMP

Previous story
B.C. boaters reminded to be vigilant on invasive plants, animals after historic mussel barge bust
Next story
Highway 97A north of Vernon closed

Just Posted

Category 2 open fires will be prohibited within the Kamloops Fire Centre as of noon on Friday, July 15, 2022. (Kamloops Fire Centre image)
More open burning restrictions coming into effect for Okanagan-Shuswap

The search for a missing 26-year-old woman has been halted, despite the investigation continuing. (File photo)
Search for missing 26-year-old woman in Golden area halted

Gas in Cranbrook is currently listed at $2.13 per litre at most stations. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)
High Kootenay gas prices mainly due to competition: analyst

A Category 2 open burning prohibition has been announced by the Southeast Fire Centre. CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin
Southeast Fire Centre bans Category 2 open burning fires