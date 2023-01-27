Search and Rescue saves wounded ice climber

The Golden and District Search and Rescue responded to the scene of an ice climber who had fallen and broken their ankle on Jan. 22.

The injury came after the climber’s rope snapped, which was fed through the v-thread hole, forcing the victim to crawl to a forest service road where they called for help.

Three Search and Rescue volunteers drove up to help the victim on two snowmobiles, then stabilized their leg and provided pain relief before transporting them to waiting emergency crews on Highway 95.

