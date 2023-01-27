GADSAR volunteers helping the wounded. (GADSAR Facebook)

GADSAR volunteers helping the wounded. (GADSAR Facebook)

Search and Rescue saves wounded ice climber

The victim suffered a broken ankle from the accident

The Golden and District Search and Rescue responded to the scene of an ice climber who had fallen and broken their ankle on Jan. 22.

The injury came after the climber’s rope snapped, which was fed through the v-thread hole, forcing the victim to crawl to a forest service road where they called for help.

Three Search and Rescue volunteers drove up to help the victim on two snowmobiles, then stabilized their leg and provided pain relief before transporting them to waiting emergency crews on Highway 95.

READ MORE: Community Day returning to Kicking Horse Mountain Resort

@aadwan02
ali.adwan@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

GoldenSearch and Rescue

Previous story
Money grows on the treasure tree: Merritt flood victim wins big on scratch lottery ticket
Next story
Kelowna child development centre strives to shine in face of closure

Just Posted

Rockin’ River Music Fest in Merritt has been cancelled for 2023, citing economic struggles. (Rockin’ River Music Fest- Facebook)
Rockin’ River Music Fest in Merritt cancelled due to financial struggles

GADSAR volunteers helping the wounded. (GADSAR Facebook)
Search and Rescue saves wounded ice climber

A skier going down Kicking Horse Mountain. (Kicking Horse Mountain Resort)
Community Day returning to Kicking Horse Mountain Resort

RCMP in Golden seized prohibited firearms and weapons following a tip from the public. (Photo courtesy of the Golden-Field RCMP)
RCMP in Golden seize prohibited weapons