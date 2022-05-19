Search and Rescue saves paraglider from tree near Agassiz

(Contributed Photo/Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue) With the help of an arbourist, KHSAR volunteers were able to rescue a paraglider pilot from a tree on Mount Woodside. (Contributed Photo/Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue) KHSAR volunteers attend the scene of a paraglider rescue on Thursday, May 17. (Contributed Photo/Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue)

Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue helped move a stranded paraglider to safety after they landed in a tree on Mount Woodside west of Agassiz.

KHSAR responded to a request from B.C. Emergency Health Service at about 3 p.m. on May 17. With the help of an arborist, SAR members were able to lower the pilot to the ground. Despite the precarious landing, the pilot suffered no injuries.

Local Search and Rescue volunteers conduct missions at the request of authorized agencies; there is no charge for Search and Rescue.

To learn more about the local Search and Rescue organization, visit khsar.ca.

